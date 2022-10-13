One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m.

They found Orson Roth III, a 34-year-old man, had been shot and killed, and another man was in serious condition after he had been shot.

Witnesses told police they saw two men running away after the gunshots but, despite assistance from a Kansas City Police Department helicopter, officers were unable to find any suspects.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the TIPS hotline as (816) 474-TIPS.

