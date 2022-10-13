Oak Grove High School hosts forum in response to fentanyl poisonings

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town school district in the metro took action tonight to attack the fentanyl epidemic in their town.

Four Oak Grove high schoolers in the town of 8,000 have either died or been hospitalized since the start of the school year.

Carson Moppin was just 16 years old when he died the day before school started from fentanyl poisoning. Within a month, three other students at the high school nearly died from fentanyl poisoning on separate days.

That’s why one of the mothers of another young man who grew up in Oak Grove decided to share her story and expertise with a crowd at the school on Wednesday night for the first time.

“We knew he was addicted and we did everything possible in our power to try to save him,” Tracy Carpenter said about her son, Andrew.

Carpenter isn’t just any mom. She’s a pastor and a longtime licensed counselor — an addiction counselor at that. Her son was 32 when he died from fentanyl poisoning in 2017. She said he first developed an addiction to opioids after injuring his back in high school. When his prescription ran out, she said, he began looking for pain relief — and left a high — elsewhere.

“These are your neighbors, your cousins, your nieces, your nephews, your children,” she told about two dozen people who attended one of two Q&A sessions in the school library.

She was one of several speakers at an event the school district organized to address the recent spate of fentanyl poisonings. Another was a peer counselor in recovery.

“We’re not trying to hide the situation. We’re not sweeping anything on the rug. We just feel it’s very important to share with other people that this is what’s going on,” said Mindy Hampton, Oak Grove R-6 School District’s Superintendent of Schools.

One student carried to his doorstep, seemingly lifeless, by a friend needed four doses of Narcan to be revived.

First Call offered Narcan for free at the school forum, which involved several educational vendors. The police chief said, typically, they’ve used the opioid antagonist on people in their 20s to 40s. That’s changing.

“This year is the first year that we have encountered the teens or even minors that we’ve had to administer Narcan. So, that’s shocking to us,” Childs said.

The generic name for Narcan is naloxone. You can pick it up at any pharmacy without a prescription. You should get more than one. It’s usually taking more than one these days to bring people back.

And, don’t be afraid to use naloxone. There are no known negative side effects if you use it on someone who ends up actually not needing it.

One factor that makes street-market fentanyl so deadly is that the amount of the drug in a single pill can vary vastly. The DEA has remarked that people have died while simply experimenting, before developing an addiction.

Below are some useful resources to help spot signs that your child might be using addictive substances or becoming addicted.

National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA): What Are the Signs of Having a Problem With Drugs?

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Side effects of opioid use include:

• Constipation, nausea, vomiting, and dry mouth

• Sleepiness and dizziness

• Confusion

• Decreased breathing

• Itching and sweating

Behavioral signs and symptoms of opioid addiction include:

• A change in peer group

• Carelessness with grooming

• Decline in academic performance

• Missing classes or skipping school

• Loss of interest in favorite activities

• Changes in eating or sleeping habits

• Deteriorating relationships with family and friends

