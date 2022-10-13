Aging & Style
KU second, KSU last in preseason Big 12 basketball poll

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) is defended by West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson during...
Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) is defended by West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks were picked to finish second in Thursday’s release of the Big 12 media poll, with the Baylor Bears taking the No. 1 spot.

Kansas State, in the program’s first season under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, was picked to finish last.

The Jayhawks received four of a possible nine first-place votes in the preseason poll, voted on by head coaches in the league.

On Wednesday, the conference announced its Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was named to it and incoming Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar was named an honorable mention prior to his first season in Lawrence.

