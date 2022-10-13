KU second, KSU last in preseason Big 12 basketball poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks were picked to finish second in Thursday’s release of the Big 12 media poll, with the Baylor Bears taking the No. 1 spot.

Kansas State, in the program’s first season under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, was picked to finish last.

The Jayhawks received four of a possible nine first-place votes in the preseason poll, voted on by head coaches in the league.

On Wednesday, the conference announced its Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was named to it and incoming Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar was named an honorable mention prior to his first season in Lawrence.

