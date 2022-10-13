KCPD warns of street closings for 2022 Garmin KC Marathon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over 26 miles of Kansas City roadways will be closing Saturday for the Garmin Kansas City Marathon, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

The marathon, which begins at Emmanuel Clever II Boulevard just south of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, incorporates a 26-mile marathon, a half marathon, and 10K and 5K races. Runners in the first wave will begin around 7 a.m. and all should be done around 2 p.m. according to a KCPD release.

“The objective for us is to provide as safe a route as possible for those participating in the race while impacting those who are just trying to get from one place to another as little as possible,” said Sergeant Grant Ruark of the KCPD’s Traffic Division. “Motorists should anticipate delays when they attempt to cross the race routes, but we’ll make every attempt to get them through when breaks in the runners allow.”

KCPD advises anyone expecting to travel through the area to educate themselves on where the race routes are by visiting https://www.sportkc.org/marathon/travel.

KCPD said it will receive help from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to make sure the event will run smoothly.

