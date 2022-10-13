KC metro mourns loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City metro is mourning the loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English.

English passed away Tuesday from a stroke at the age of 72.

Rick Zych, the boys basketball coach at Bishop Miege High School, said it will be tough not seeing his friend Terry on the sideline this year.

“He was tough,” Zych said. “They don’t make them like him anymore.”

“For 26 years, I walked into the floor with him,” he continued. “It’s going to be tough, knowing he is not going to be there. But, his banners will be there and his legacy will be there forever.”

Those banners and his legacy fill up a large portion of the Bishop Miege trophy case and gym.

English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021, according to a post made by the high school.

In his coaching career, he won an astounding 22 state basketball titles with the school.

English went on to retire from being the head coach after the 2021 season, in which his team won the state championship and he was named Max Preps National Coach of the Year for girls basketball.

After taking on an assistant coaching role behind his son for a year, English was preparing to make a comeback as head coach this season.

“He was a big supporter of all the sports and he just loved Miege,” Zych said. “It was his only school. He grew up across the street, he lived across the street, and Terry English is Miege for a lot of people and he always will be.”

It’s well-documented that coach English was great on the basketball court but many told KCTV5 News he was also just as great off the court.

