Kansas victim notification system upgraded as domestic violence report issued

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas victim notification system has received some timely upgrades as the KBI’s domestic violence report is issued.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, that enhancements to the state’s victim notification system were recently launched. The move comes as providers and criminal justice leaders mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

AG Schmidt said the Kansas Victim Information and Notification Everyday system is an automated victim notification service provided through a collaboration between the AG’s office, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Sheriff’s Association.

Recently, Schmidt noted that VINE launched an enhanced version of its service in Kansas which includes an improved experience that streamlines how users can search and register to receive notifications to inform them when an offender is released, transferred or escapes from a county jail facility.

The AG indicated that enhancements include:

On the VINELink website and in the VINELink app, users can proceed as a guest user or create a confidential personal account with a private password.

Creating an account allows the VINE user to manage contact information, PIN (personal identification number), passwords, registrations and notifications.

The VINE Resource Center available on the VINELink website and in the VINELink app offers video instructional tutorials for search, registration, and notification in VINELink, as well as directions for creating and managing a personal account in VINELink.

VINE telephone service allows the user to search and register for notifications using voice prompts instead of a keypad for faster more intuitive service.

VINE registrants will now receive a VINE service outage notice one hour from the time of the initial agency outage. VINE registrants previously received this notice if the agency outage lasted more than 24 hours. The VINE registrant’s notice states that VINE is not receiving data from the agency and recommends the registrant contact the agency directly regarding offender custody status.

“The enhancements to the VINE system will make it easier for crime victims to track offenders’ custody status,” Schmidt said. “I am grateful to our victim services team at the attorney general’s office, as well as our partners at KDHE and sheriffs’ offices across the state for their work in making this tool available to Kansas crime victims to provide them with the information they need to stay safe.”

In 2021, Schmidt said more than 12,000 victims of crime registered for automated updates with Kansas VINE. That same year, he said the system delivered more than 46,000 notifications about an offender’s custody status.

In its yearly release of Kansas domestic violence statistics, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported that in 2021:

There were 22,593 domestic violence incidents reported to law enforcement, one every 23 minutes.

There were 11,097 arrests, one in every 47 minutes.

In addition, 32 homicides – 1 in every 5 homicides reported in 2021 – were classified as domestic violence related in Kansas.

“While there has been a slight decrease in the incidents of domestic violence reported from the KBI’s 2020 report, we know that domestic violence is an issue that has been and continues to be significantly underreported,” Schmidt said. “Survivors and their children need to know how to access help through law enforcement and victim services. We also remain focused on programs that engage and intervene with offenders to prevent re-offense.”

For more information about Kansas VINE, click HERE.

To read the full 2021 Kansas domestic violence statistics report, click HERE.

