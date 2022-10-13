Kansas City man surprises out of town Chiefs fans, new life-long friends with jersey right off his back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs games are known for bringing people together, and it was no different when a Kansas City man gave strangers a gift right off his back.

Joshua Smith said he and his friend ended up with last-minute tickets to Monday’s Chiefs and Raiders game.

He said while he was there, he happened to connect with a couple named Barry and Brenda who were from Virginia. It was their first game.

Smith said they made a genuine connection and he wanted to make their experience extra special. So, he said if the Chiefs won, he and his friend would surprise them with their brand-new jerseys.

Of course, the Chiefs pulled off the win, and the couple got a long-lasting memory.

“The minute I handed my jersey over to Barry, his wife started crying and that almost made me cry. Yeah, it was wholesome. I loved it,” Smith said.

Smith, Barry and Brenda said they all plan to keep in contact with each other. They even adopted Smith as their “nephew.”

