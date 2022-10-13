Aging & Style
Former Kansas Officer of the Year indicted for rape, sexual battery

Former Dodge City Police Officer Guillermo Gutierrez was indicted on Oct. 4, 2022, on charges...
Former Dodge City Police Officer Guillermo Gutierrez was indicted on Oct. 4, 2022, on charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.(Dodge City Police Department/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas’ 2021 Officer of the Year has been indicted on charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. A Ford County grand jury returned an indictment against former Dodge City Police Officer Guillermo Gutierrez on Tuesday, October 4.

The charges stem from an incident alleged to have occurred on May 19, 2022, in Dodge City.

In 2021, Gutierrez was chosen as the statewide Kansas Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, according to the Dodge City Police Department’s Facebook page. He was the first law enforcement officer from southwest Kansas to receive the award.

A conviction on both charges carries a prison sentence of between 147 and 653 months and a fine of up to $300,000 (for rape) and 31 and 136 months and a fine of up to $300,000 (for aggravated sexual battery).

Gutierrez’s first appearance and arraignment have been scheduled for November 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

