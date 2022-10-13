Aging & Style
FORECAST: Cooler Thursday as cold front moves in

By Gary Amble
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Much cooler air is going to spill into our area in the wake of a cold front. Any clouds are expected to move out, leading to clear skies overnight and a sunny day on Thursday. The cooler air behind the cold front is going to drop area temperatures into the 50s by the late evening hours Wednesday. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s by sunrise Thursday, which will stall in the 60s during the afternoon hours. The chance of additional showers looks very slim over the next 10-14 days, as this extremely dry autumn continues.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

