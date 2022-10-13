FORECAST: 30-40 mph wind gusts Thursday

High pressure will continue to be your dominant weather phenomenon moving through Thursday, the weekend, and into next week. As we transfer in high pressure from the west, gusty conditions build. On Thursday morning, gusts between 20 and 25 mph will be common, but by this afternoon, those gusts will increase to between 30 and 40 mph, mainly out of the west/northwest.

Accompanied by dry conditions, this is the reason why the viewing region will be under a Red Flag Warning, starting at noon, and will continue through 7 o’clock tonight. Limit any kind of burning through at least the next 24 hours, and dispose of cigarettes in the proper manner.

Temperatures will slowly rebound from today’s mid and upper 60s to the lower 70s by Friday, but with a dip in the jet stream expected through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will drop by next week to the middle and upper 50s, with morning lows near freezing. Expect Monday morning and Tuesday morning to be the coldest we’ve seen since the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.