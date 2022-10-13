Country Club Plaza’s 100th Anniversary Celebration kicks off with grant program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Country Club Plaza began its 100th Anniversary Celebration Thursday with an announcement of a $100,000 Centennial Grant Program as well as the introduction of new branding with the tagline “A Kansas City Tradition.”

The new branding pays homage to the district’s generations of locals and visitors to the Plaza. Four local nonprofit organizations will be awarded $25,000 each to provide critical funding for projects within the program’s strategic areas of focus: community, education and the arts. Organizations that are interested can apply on the Country Club Plaza website until Nov. 4.

“One of the most special ways we can celebrate Country Club Plaza’s 100th Anniversary is to recognize and thank the communities we serve,” said Breana Grosz, general manager of Country Club Plaza. “Through this grant program, and many other initiatives, we hope to honor the community we call home while also welcoming locals and tourists to create wonderful new memories on the Plaza.”

On Nov. 14, eight finalists will be announced on the Plaza website. The public can then vote for organizations until Nov. 18. On Dec. 1 the four organizations with the most votes will be announced and each will receive $25,000.

The Plaza district encompasses 15 city blocks, featuring Spanish-inspired architecture, art and fountains. From May 1-7, Country Club Plaza will conclude its 100th Anniversary Celebration with a multi-day event honoring its tenants, customers and the community.

