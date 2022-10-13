Advocates hope to raise awareness following Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping and assault investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advocates who search for the Kansas City metros missing children and young adults hope to raise awareness following a rape, kidnapping and assault investigation in Excelsior Springs.

Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a 22-year-old woman told police he held her hostage inside of his basement since September and sexually assaulted her. On Friday, Oct. 7, the woman banged on neighbors’ doors for help. She told police she escaped when Haslett Jr. left the home with his son.

The woman told police a man named Timothy picked her up on Prospect in Kansas City in September then held her hostage in a room he built inside of his basement in Excelsior Springs until she escaped. She says he sexually assaulted her multiple times. Advocates hope community members will continue to support the woman and her family.

“My first reaction was the horror of what she was going through and the concern of how long has she been there?” Lucy Bloom with Serenity Life Resource Center community relations said. “Then I started to wonder is she one of the young women that I had received calls on from moms who were frantic that they could not find the whereabouts of their daughter.”

For years, Bloom has worked alongside fellow survivors to raise awareness about sexual abuse, assault, and exploitation. Since 2018, she’s also helped organize Kansas City metro-wide searches for missing children and teens through The Big Search and Search KC.

“My concern is we have this part of our own city, where a perpetrator feels like they can go and snatch somebody up, and they can get away with it at least for a little while,” Bloom said. “For other survivors who have been kidnapped, tortured and sexually assaulted repeatedly, it is very triggering because you remember that moment that you didn’t know if you are going to get out alive.”

Tony Caldwell with the Justice and Dignity Center has joined Bloom and volunteers to search for those who are missing.

“I couldn’t sleep last night. The last few days I haven’t been able to sleep because my phone’s ringing off the hook from other families that are saying I have a loved one missing. Can you help me find them?” Caldwell said. “It’s horrifying knowing that this young lady had to endure that.”

Bloom says if a family is concerned about a loved one, they should file a police report, save their police report number and request that their loved one’s case be entered into a national database.

“It is important that I have a strong community of contacts that I’m communicating with frequently and teaching my children and others that I care about the very same values of always staying in touch,” Bloom said. “Being willing to then go into action if we do fall out of contact with each other.”

“We don’t want to believe it can happen to somebody that we know or that it can happen to ourselves even,” Bloom said. “I think there’s a little bit of a danger in not having the awareness and understanding that yes, it can.”

Bloom is thankful for the Excelsior Springs neighbors who called 911 and let the woman inside to shelter her until police could arrive last Friday morning.

Police ask anyone with information in the ongoing investigation to call 816-629-7103.

Haslett Jr., who remains in jail, entered a not guilty plea earlier this week. He is scheduled to be in court next week for a bond hearing.

