Two people dead in KCK mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A mobile home fire claimed two lives Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
The KCK Fire Department reported fire personnel was called to a residence in the 6000 block of Kansas Avenue at 3 p.m. They found a mobile home had sustained heavy smoke and fire.
When they entered, firefighters found a male and a female in separate locations inside the mobile home. They were removed and reported dead at the scene.
The fire department stated the incident remained under investigation, and a cause was not yet given.
