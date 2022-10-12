Two people dead in KCK mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A mobile home fire claimed two lives Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The KCK Fire Department reported fire personnel was called to a residence in the 6000 block of Kansas Avenue at 3 p.m. They found a mobile home had sustained heavy smoke and fire.

When they entered, firefighters found a male and a female in separate locations inside the mobile home. They were removed and reported dead at the scene.

The fire department stated the incident remained under investigation, and a cause was not yet given.

Mobile home fire yesterday at 3 pm. Early notification of 2 people inside. Fire crews reported heavy smoke & fire. Firefighters found 2 victims inside. Both victims (1 male & 1 female) were removed & were determined to be non-viable. Cause of fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HtrIjedQ4E — KCK Fire Department (@KCKFDPIO) October 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.