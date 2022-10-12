Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Smith a full participant in practice, Butker limited following absences against Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, is congratulated by guard Trey Smith after...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, is congratulated by guard Trey Smith after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice according to an injury report released by the team. Smith missed the Monday night contest between the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders due to a pectoral injury.

Kicker Harrison Butker, who has missed the past four weeks due to an ankle injury, was a limited participant. Defensive end Frank Clark was also listed as a limited participant after leaving Monday night’s game with an illness.

Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, one of the Chiefs’ two first-round picks in May’s NFL Draft, is not listed on the injury report yet. His four weeks on injured reserve were complete following the matchup with the Raiders, making him eligible to return against the Buffalo Bills if he is healthy. McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury after the grass inside State Farm Stadium in Arizona gave out, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Safety Bryan Cook (concussion), defensive backs Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and Chris Lammons (hip), and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) all did not practice.

The full injury report can be viewed here. The Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in a game that can be seen live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson handles the ball during a second-round game against Creighton in...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson earns preseason All-Big 12 recognition
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets...
Former K-State QB Skylar Thompson on track for first NFL start
Terry English led Bishop Miege to 22 state titles, amassing a career record of 910-168.
Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English
Longtime Bishop Miege basketball coach Terry English dies
Longtime Bishop Miege basketball coach Terry English dies