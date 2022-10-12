Smith a full participant in practice, Butker limited following absences against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice according to an injury report released by the team. Smith missed the Monday night contest between the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders due to a pectoral injury.

Kicker Harrison Butker, who has missed the past four weeks due to an ankle injury, was a limited participant. Defensive end Frank Clark was also listed as a limited participant after leaving Monday night’s game with an illness.

Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, one of the Chiefs’ two first-round picks in May’s NFL Draft, is not listed on the injury report yet. His four weeks on injured reserve were complete following the matchup with the Raiders, making him eligible to return against the Buffalo Bills if he is healthy. McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury after the grass inside State Farm Stadium in Arizona gave out, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Safety Bryan Cook (concussion), defensive backs Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and Chris Lammons (hip), and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) all did not practice.

The full injury report can be viewed here. The Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in a game that can be seen live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.