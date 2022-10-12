Aging & Style
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams cited for assault in shoving incident

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day after a cameraman filed a police report, Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams has been issued a citation.

Adams was seen on the Monday Night Football broadcast pushing down a photographer as he was walking to an Arrowhead Stadium tunnel after his team’s 30-29 loss.

Police said the photographer went to the hospital and then contacted law enforcement.

The citation was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court Wednesday morning, and it stated Adams “did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact upon [the victim] by pushing [him] to the ground using two hands causing whiplash and head ache. possible minor concussion.”

The court document accuses Adams of assault, intentionally inflicting injury.

Adams addressed the incident in a postgame media gathering and also tweeted an apology.

The NFL is also investigating Adams’ actions. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams could face possible punishment, including a fine or suspension.

A court date has been set for Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Kansas City Municipal Court.

ALSO READ: Attorney details legal process following Davante Adams incident

