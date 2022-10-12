Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase.

The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle, but the car did not stop. Instead, it lef police on a chase into Kansas City, Missouri.

The department indicated that during the police pursuit, someone inside the suspect vehicle fired several shots at officers.

Ultimately, the chase ended near 31st Street and Donnelly Avenue, where police took four people into custody.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

