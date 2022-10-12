Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Cuarzo Squash

Cuarzo Squash.
Cuarzo Squash.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Unleashed Pet Rescue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Cuarzo Squash is a Husky mix who is 9 years and 2 months old.

She’s beautiful, goofy, and enjoys pretty much all types of music!

However, like almost all Huskies, she very much prefers the songs of her people... If you’ve ever heard a Husky’s hilarious howl or wonderful wails, you know just what we’re talking about! (Microphone and hairbrush not included.)

To learn more about Cuarzo Squash or view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s adorable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

