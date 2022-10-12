Pet of the Day: Cuarzo Squash

Cuarzo Squash is a Husky mix who is 9 years and 2 months old.

She’s beautiful, goofy, and enjoys pretty much all types of music!

However, like almost all Huskies, she very much prefers the songs of her people... If you’ve ever heard a Husky’s hilarious howl or wonderful wails, you know just what we’re talking about! (Microphone and hairbrush not included.)

To learn more about Cuarzo Squash or view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s adorable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

