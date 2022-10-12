Aging & Style
Extensive backup on NB I-35 south of Highway 152 after brief shutdown

NB I-35 traffic was shut down near Highway 152 Wednesday afternoon.
NB I-35 traffic was shut down near Highway 152 Wednesday afternoon.(Scout Camera)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A section of Interstate 35 was shut down Wednesday afternoon.

The Liberty Police Department stated NB I-35, just south of Highway 152, was briefly closed, and as of 1:20 p.m. had just one lane open.

Northbound traffic was expected to be backed up for a while, police reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

