Last day to register to vote in Missouri: How to get it done

Click here for information from the Missouri Secretary of State on how to register to vote in the State of Missouri, including in-person and through the mail. As long as mail is postmarked by the Wednesday afternoon deadline, you will be counted as being properly registered to vote.

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to register to vote for the General Election.

You will need to bring a non-expired driver’s license or a state ID, a non-expired military ID, a U.S. Passport, or another form of photo ID issued by the U.S. Government or the State of Missouri. You cannot bring a bank statement, school ID, etc., that’s not one of the options above.

Residents will still be able to vote if they don’t register by Wednesday afternoon, but it’s a longer process to make sure your vote counts, with a provisional ballot. Provisional ballot voters can come back to the polls with the correct ID before polls close at 7 p.m., or election officials can compare signatures on the ballot and your voter registration.

Kansas City Election Board Republican Director Shawn Kieffer said the number of registered voters is up from those registered in August before Wednesday’s deadline.

He senses impatience from voters, but asks to have those things ready today for a smoother voting day when Election Day comes.

“I just think we need to have people come with a clear, level-headed mind to the polls. There will be delays. Just be patient. We’ll get you voted. We’ll get you taken care of, and we’ll just try to make it a pleasurable day for everybody,” Kieffer said.

For the early voters out there, there’s a new no-excuse absentee voting protocol the Election Office is doing. It starts on Oct. 25 and runs through Election Day at three different sites. Those are at United Believers Community Church, the Whole Person on Main Street, and the offices at Union Station.

“People who decide to vote early, of course, will have to have the proper ID, but they don’t have to have an excuse on why they are voting early,” Kieffer said. “They just come in and vote, maybe save some of the hassle of Election Day fighting lines.”

Kieffer encourages voters to go to their website and fill out a sample ballot, so they know what to expect to see. He says that will save everyone time.

