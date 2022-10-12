Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Lafayette County business owner sentenced for failing to pay $2 million in payroll, employment taxes

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A business owner in Lafayette County, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for failing to pay over $2 million in payroll and employment taxes over a four-year period.

U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips sentenced 59-year-old Sandra Eller of Napoleon, Missouri, to 18 months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Eller to pay $1,643,200 in restitution to the IRS and $186,844 in restitution to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Eller pleaded guilty to one count of failure to truthfully account for and pay over to the IRS the federal income taxes and payroll taxes withheld and owing to the government.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, Eller has owned three different medical billing and claims processing companies that operated in Oak Grove, Missouri, and Grain Valley, Missouri. Eller admitted to willfully failing to deposit the Federal Insurance Contributions Act and Medicare taxes and income taxes were withheld from her employees’ paychecks.

In total, the DOJ said Eller’s criminal conduct resulted in a tax loss of $1,990,973.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
First responders at scene of ‘injury plane crash’ in Miami County
Roger Golubski appeared in federal court in Topeka, Kansas, Wednesday.
Disgraced retired KCK detective heads to court; investigation continues
Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson records his visit to the opening ceremony of the of...
Randy Johnson spotted as an NFL photographer, sports internet freaks out
A mobile home in the 6000 block of Kansas Avenue caught fire Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Two people dead in KCK mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon