Lafayette County business owner sentenced for failing to pay $2 million in payroll, employment taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A business owner in Lafayette County, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for failing to pay over $2 million in payroll and employment taxes over a four-year period.

U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips sentenced 59-year-old Sandra Eller of Napoleon, Missouri, to 18 months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Eller to pay $1,643,200 in restitution to the IRS and $186,844 in restitution to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Eller pleaded guilty to one count of failure to truthfully account for and pay over to the IRS the federal income taxes and payroll taxes withheld and owing to the government.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, Eller has owned three different medical billing and claims processing companies that operated in Oak Grove, Missouri, and Grain Valley, Missouri. Eller admitted to willfully failing to deposit the Federal Insurance Contributions Act and Medicare taxes and income taxes were withheld from her employees’ paychecks.

In total, the DOJ said Eller’s criminal conduct resulted in a tax loss of $1,990,973.

