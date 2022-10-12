Aging & Style
KCPD conducting suspicious death investigation

By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is currently conducting a suspicious death investigation.

Around 7:15 p.m., the police department notified the media that the investigation was taking place in the 5600 Block of Norton.

The police will share more information as it becomes available.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

