KCKFD battles vacant apartment fire throughout Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Fire Department battled a vacant apartment fire throughout Wednesday morning and parts of the early afternoon.

The fire happened at Mill Street Apartments at 2409 S Mill Street and produced smoke that could be seen nearby at Interstate 35. It was updated to a 2nd alarm fire shortly after noon.

KCKFD battling a vacant apartment complex fire at 2409 S Mill Street. Fire was updated to a 2nd alarm and fire crews are in the process of getting the fire under control pic.twitter.com/zoJZHNuVqn — KCK Fire Department (@KCKFDPIO) October 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.