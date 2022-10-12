Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

KCKFD battles vacant apartment fire throughout Wednesday

A fire at the vacant Mill Street Apartments in Kansas City, Kansas, occurred Wednesday.
A fire at the vacant Mill Street Apartments in Kansas City, Kansas, occurred Wednesday.(Kansas City Kansas Fire Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Fire Department battled a vacant apartment fire throughout Wednesday morning and parts of the early afternoon.

The fire happened at Mill Street Apartments at 2409 S Mill Street and produced smoke that could be seen nearby at Interstate 35. It was updated to a 2nd alarm fire shortly after noon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Roger Golubski appeared in federal court in Topeka, Kansas, Wednesday.
Disgraced retired KCK detective heads to court; investigation continues
A mobile home in the 6000 block of Kansas Avenue caught fire Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Two people dead in KCK mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon
A SurveyUSA poll released July 28, 2022 has Eric Schmitt & Trudy Busch Valentine winning their...
Poll: Schmitt leads Valentine in U.S. Senate race
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Fort Scott Wednesday to announce more than $28.5 million in...
Governor Laura Kelly announces cities to receive $28 million for highway improvements