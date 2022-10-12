KCKFD battles vacant apartment fire throughout Wednesday
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Fire Department battled a vacant apartment fire throughout Wednesday morning and parts of the early afternoon.
The fire happened at Mill Street Apartments at 2409 S Mill Street and produced smoke that could be seen nearby at Interstate 35. It was updated to a 2nd alarm fire shortly after noon.
