Kansas forward Jalen Wilson earns preseason All-Big 12 recognition

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson handles the ball during a second-round game against Creighton in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

Wilson, who enters his fourth season with the Jayhawks, averaged 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor during KU’s national championship-winning 2021-22 season. Wilson was an All-Big 12 Third Team selection last season.

Kansas transfer and former Texas Tech wing Kevin McCullar was named an honorable mention. TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. was named Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year.

Former Wichita State and Sunrise Christian Academy product Grant Sherfield, who transferred from Nevada to Oklahoma ahead of this season, was named Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

