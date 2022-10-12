Grandview mother takes action after video shows 14-year-old son beaten by student in class

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The mother of a 14-year-old boy beaten in class at Grandview High School said she was shocked to see the incident.

“You can see him punching my son, literally,” Latrice, who asked KCTV5 not to share her last name, said. “And I’m like, ‘Why is he not fighting back?’”

According to Latrice, her son chuckled at a joke directed at the student who hit him, then the fight broke out.

She said she’s frustrated that he didn’t get help fast enough.

“I don’t understand why the teachers can’t step in. Why did that fight go on as long as it did?”

In a statement to KCTV5, the Grandview School District said the following:

“We are aware of this incident and it is currently under investigation. In our effort to protect our students’ privacy, we are not able to publicly address specific incidents involving them. However, with the safety of our students being a priority, the Grandview C-4 School District does not tolerate behaviors that put other students’ and staff’s safety at risk. Any incidents that violate these policies are handled according to our District Discipline Code of Conduct as well as any applicable state laws.”

Latrice said she filed a report for assault with the Grandview Police Department.

She said she felt obligated to take action for the protection of her son and other possible victims of violence at school.

“Regardless of the fact of me doing what I have to do for my child, I’m doing it for the next few kids that come along, because we don’t know at this point what’s going to happen,” she said.

Latrice said her son returned to school Wednesday in good spirits and she’s hopeful that he can move forward without psychological trauma.

