Governor Laura Kelly announces cities to receive $28 million for highway improvements

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that 34 cities across the state have been selected to receive $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System.

According to a release from Kelly’s office, the funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout Kansas.

“By making this investment, we’re improving the safety and accessibility of Kansas roadways that are local centers of community life,” said Kelly. “Through these grants, we’re delivering economic opportunities throughout rural and urban Kansas.”

Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the awards through the City Connecting Link Improvement Program -- administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation -- at an event in Fort Scott. There, $1.5 million in funds will be put toward improvements on U.S. 54, also known as Wall Street.

In northeast Kansas, Lawrence will receive $400,000 in funds to improve US-59 and Kansas City will receive $400,000 for US-169.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.