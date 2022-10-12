Former K-State QB Skylar Thompson on track for first NFL start

MIAMI, Fla. (KCTV) - Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is on track for his first NFL start Sunday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday.

Thompson, a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, came on in relief of Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after he was removed from the game for exhibiting concussion-like symptoms. An ATC spotter believed Bridgewater stumbled after being hit in the first quarter of the Dolphins game against the New York Jets on Sunday, forcing Thompson into his first regular-season action.

The Dolphins have been heavily scrutinized for their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, after the former Alabama quarterback was allowed to start a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals after stumbling and returning to a game against the Buffalo Bills just three days prior. Tagovailoa was slung down in the second quarter on a sack by the Bengals and hit his head, leading to a concussion and him being stretchered off the field.

McDaniel said while Tagovailoa could be cleared medically to play prior to Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, he would not feel comfortable putting him on the field yet. McDaniel also said that even if Bridgewater is cleared through the concussion protocol, the Dolphins plan to start Thompson.

“At this stage of the protocol, (Bridgewater) is unable to do anything with his team,” said McDaniel. “As a result, we’ll be moving forward with the plan of starting Skylar Thompson.”

Thompson had success in extensive preseason reps this season. He completed 75 percent of his snaps during the Dolphins preseason games, throwing for 450 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Against the Jets on Sunday Thompson completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards, while throwing one interception and losing one fumble.

