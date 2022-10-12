Aging & Style
First responders at scene of ‘injury plane crash’ in Miami County

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - First responders are at the scene of a plane crash in Miami County.

The sheriff’s office posted about the crash around 3:15 p.m.

They said the crash happened in the area of W. 319th Street and Moonlight Road. That is southwest of Paola, Kansas.

The size of the plane that crashed is unknown.

They are asking people to avoid the area so that emergency personnel can deal with everything.

No further information is available. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

