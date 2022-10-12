Disgraced retired KCK detective heads to court; investigation continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski was back in federal court in Topeka on Wednesday. He’s facing charges related to rape and kidnapping, but there are accusations swirling throughout Kansas City, Kansas, that he may be responsible for more crimes.

Our cameras caught up with Golubski as he headed inside the courthouse. He was stone-faced and said nothing.

During the proceedings, we learned new information about the size and scope of the case. Attorneys discussed how there are 36,000 pages of discovery. Some of the information relates to other ongoing investigations. The judge will have to sort through all of that and determine what needs to be turned over. Both sides agreed more time is needed—indicating that the court process will likely be long.

One accuser came to the court to witness what happened.

“I mean, he’s walking around like he didn’t do anything,” said Ophellia Williams. “He gets up and comes out and he just looks at us, and you know…so I don’t know. I have no idea. I’ll just leave it in God’s hands and he’ll work it out.”

Golubski is also accused of being involved in other crimes, including framing innocent people in murder cases. One man has been freed, Lamonte McIntyre. Five years ago, his attorneys laid out a revenge plot laced with sexual allegations. McIntyre was exonerated and awarded millions of dollars.

KCTV5 is currently following three other murder cases. In two cases, the key eyewitness recanted. In the third, the gunman has taken responsibility and publicly cleared the man sitting in prison. All three men say there’s a connection between Golbuski and their cases.

Advocates have been calling for a complete review of all of Golubski’s cases as the allegations of corruption involving KCKPD pile up and make national news.

“I’m shocked no one has taken the time or made the effort to take a look at other Golubski-investigated convictions,” said Jim McCloskey.

McCloskey created the innocence project Centurian Ministries decades ago and has reviewed hundreds of cases. His team has helped to free 66 innocent people including McIntyre. He investigated Roger Golubski for several years and said Golubski is the most corrupt cop he’s ever learned about.

“We’ve never encountered such an extensive, consistent, EVIL, predatory sexual behavior on the part of a police officer anywhere else in the United States,” said McCloskey.

Golubski will be back in court in December. In the meantime, because of his health problems, he will remain on home confinement.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.