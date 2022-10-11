UMKC ‘Early College Academy’ gives local high schoolers head start toward degree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jayla Williams has traded in her high school classroom for college lecture halls.

The junior at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy is also a UMKC freshman through their Early College Academy program.

The program gives juniors and seniors at Kansas City Public Schools and seniors at North Kansas City Schools a head start.

“We’re able to offer students a lot of choices and classes that they may not be able to take at the high school,” said Kristi Holsinger, Senior Vice Provost for Student Success at UMKC.

Williams said her favorite class is theatre script analysis.

“It’s my favorite because, when we have discussions, it’s like you’re free to say anything you want to,” Williams said.

“Just a lot of benefits to this program,” said Holsinger. “One of the key ones is the money that it saves students and their families.”

Williams is studying musical theatre and wants to make it to Broadway.

With this program, she’ll be able to do just that when she graduates at 19.

“I feel very grateful just because I have had the opportunity to do this,” said Williams.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.