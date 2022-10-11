Travis Kelce ties Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce has added another milestone to his Hall of Fame career.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for 131 consecutive games with a catch, the most in team history.

Kelce has six consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving, something no other tight end in the history of the NFL has done.

