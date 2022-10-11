Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Travis Kelce ties Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks to the field before an NFL wild-card...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks to the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce has added another milestone to his Hall of Fame career.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for 131 consecutive games with a catch, the most in team history.

Kelce has six consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving, something no other tight end in the history of the NFL has done.

Gameday Blog: Chiefs host Raiders on Monday Night Football

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs...
Gameday Blog: Chiefs host Raiders on Monday Night Football
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. attempts but cannot throw out Cleveland Guardians'...
Bobby Witt, Jr. steps in for Bill Self as drum honoree for Chiefs game
Getting you ready for the Chiefs-Raiders Monday Night Football showdown
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a...
Chiefs host the Raiders on Monday Night Football, airing on KCTV5