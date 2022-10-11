Aging & Style
This Bud’s for...everybody? Beer truck tips over on I-135 near Salina

Beer truck tips over on I-135.
Beer truck tips over on I-135.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck carrying cases of Budweiser tipped over on I-135 Tuesday morning, spilling cans of beer onto the side of the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said no one was injured in the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes at milepost 79, near Salina.

The right lane was shut down for recovery of the semi and “all this beer,” the KHP said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

