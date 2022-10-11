Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

It was a decision that came with much debate.

“When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in their bodies, we’re going to tell them they can’t play sports with their peers?” said a woman named Cathy.

“There is no attack on women’s sports. Trans girls are not dominating K-12 sports, so we need to stop that lie,” said Bren Riffle.

Council chambers was standing room only. The arguments were coming in from both sides.

“Learn reading, arithmetic and English. You know, subjects you should learn in grade school, elementary school. That’s what we should be focusing on,” said Joe Quinn.

“The only fair and logical solution is to establish a sports leagues just for transgenders,” said Randall White.

After hearing two hours of testimony, the majority of the councilmembers said it comes down to science.

“To say that there is no physiological difference is just completely untrue. Period. End of story,” said Councilmember Jill Chalfie.

“Bigger stature, stronger lungs, stronger in general. Males are just built differently than females,” said Councilmember Eric Jenkins. “There’s no way a woman who has worked her whole life to achieve something, that’s going to be able to compete with a male athlete.”

In the end, the city council stuck with their initial decision to support fairness in women’s sports, much to Amy Bell’s dismay.

“I can’t say I’m surprised -- that was not the reasonable, kind outcome,” said Bell. “When the state comes down to target a handful of individual children, I call that bullying.”

Randall White applauded the outcome and said it’s all about even playing fields.

“We have girls that want to compete in sports, and yet it would be unfair if a transgender biological male came in and competed against them,” said White.

With Monday’s decision, the council’s legislative priority document will serve as the city’s public stance on the transgender issue. It will give the staff guidance on how to articulate the city’s position if they come up in Topeka or Washington D.C.

