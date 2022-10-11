Shawnee City Council to take stance on transgender sports

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

“The transgender community is under attack across the United States,” said Alex Welch Blattner.

Blattner said she’s been an ally for the LGBTQ community in Shawnee for years. She has been voicing her concern over decisions previously made surrounding the community by Shawnee City Council members.

Back in January, the Shawnee City Council voted 7-1 to include language regarding transgender athletes on the state legislative agenda that read: “We believe that all should have equal opportunities in sports but allowing biological males to compete in women’s only divisions is robbing girls of their opportunities at all levels.”

The statement was added to the city’s 2022 State Legislative Staff Direction Document, which is for internal use by staff to serve as the city’s public stance on the issue. It also gives guidance to city staff on how to present the city’s position if it came up at the state capital or Washington D.C.

On Monday night, the council will be considering adopting the city’s 2023 document that will include the same language on transgender athletes as last year.

“I would assume that they will stay with the status quo and pass this item again,” said Blattner. “I think, in that situation for me, it’s about making sure that they know that there are people out here that do not want this and that the public sees that our council is not interested in representing our transgender neighbors.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.