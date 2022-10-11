Report: KU quarterback Jalon Daniels out for the year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A stellar 2022 season for the Kansas Jayhawks starting quarterback has been cut short.

Jalon Daniels, who suffered an injury in Saturday’s loss against TCU, is expected to miss the rest of the year with a Grade 3 right shoulder separation, sources told Zac Boyer of the Lawrence-Journal World.

Jason Bean relieved Daniels and nearly led Kansas to a victory at Booth Memorial Stadium in front of a sellout crowd. Bean started nine games in 2021 and threw four touchdown passes in the Jayhawks’ 38-31 defeat at the hands of the Horned Frogs.

Daniels had been one of college football’s breakout stars, propelling KU to a 5-0 start. The junior from Lawndale, California, had thrown for 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception, and he had also added another 335 yards on the ground with five scores.

With the loss, Kansas fell to 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) on the season. The Jayhawks travel to Norman next weekend to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12).

