Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Report: KU quarterback Jalon Daniels out for the year

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A stellar 2022 season for the Kansas Jayhawks starting quarterback has been cut short.

Jalon Daniels, who suffered an injury in Saturday’s loss against TCU, is expected to miss the rest of the year with a Grade 3 right shoulder separation, sources told Zac Boyer of the Lawrence-Journal World.

Jason Bean relieved Daniels and nearly led Kansas to a victory at Booth Memorial Stadium in front of a sellout crowd. Bean started nine games in 2021 and threw four touchdown passes in the Jayhawks’ 38-31 defeat at the hands of the Horned Frogs.

Daniels had been one of college football’s breakout stars, propelling KU to a 5-0 start. The junior from Lawndale, California, had thrown for 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception, and he had also added another 335 yards on the ground with five scores.

With the loss, Kansas fell to 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) on the season. The Jayhawks travel to Norman next weekend to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
After controversial Chris Jones penalty, NFL to discuss roughing calls: AP source
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center, is congratulated by Andrew Wylie, left, and...
Behind Kelce’s 4 TDs, Chiefs hang on for 30-29 win over Raiders
Scott Reiss, Dezman Moses recap Chiefs win on Monday Night Football