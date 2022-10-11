Pet of the Day: Julee

Julee is a 6-year-old Labrador Retriever who is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

She’s fun, happy and friendly. She’s a people person and definitely a lover!

She gets along with other dogs and would do well in a home with kids.

She’s gone on field trips and loves to visit pet-friendly stores. She loves car rides and meeting new people.

For more information about Julee, click here.

If you’d like to meet Julee in person and have a slumber pawty, which is a weeklong trial run to make sure she fits well in your family before you officially adopt her, reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 and schedule a time to meet her.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.