Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case.

Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD.

“There’s just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some of which is known but so much more, which isn’t,” said Midwest Innocence Project Director Tricia Rojo Bushnell.

The new motion argues investigators working on other cases could benefit from that information which currently remains secret.

MIP is also currently vetting and investigating dozens of additional cases from Wyandotte County. And like in Mr. McIntyre’s case, MIP’s clients and applicants have a significant interest in obtaining evidence that could substantiate their claims of innocence.

“All of this needs to be unearthed, opened and revealed to the public to make sure that either there weren’t other wrongful convictions. To which I think most of us say there most assuredly are. And if they are, we are absolutely going to do everything we can to correct them,” said Rojo Bushnell.

Retired KCKPD detective Roger Golubski is mentioned by name in the filing. It points out he faces federal charges related to rape and kidnapping. And that families have more chilling concerns regarding Golubski and the KCKPD department as a whole.

It points to 25 homicide cases that received little-to-no investigation. Some have connections to Golubski.

The distribution of information regarding these cold cases will not harm Defendants. And it will certainly not harm the families who still wait for justice. The only “harm” that would result from the release of these records would be an end to the Kansas City Kansas Police Department’s efforts to continue to hide its misconduct.

