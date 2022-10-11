Matthew Wright’s 59-yard field goal sets a franchise record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have played five games this season, and four without their starting placekicker.

Monday night, Harrison Butker’s replacement, despite it being his second game in a Chiefs uniform, has moved into the franchise record books.

To close out the first half, Matthew Wright drilled a 59-yard field goal to narrow the Las Vegas Raiders lead over Kansas City to 20-10. The previous record sat at 58 yards, having been reached four times.

The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit, and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory Monday night.

The field goal also marked a personal best for Wright, extending his career-long three yards. He also missed a 41-yard attempt in the first quarter.

K Matthew Wright connects on a 59-yard FG to close the half. It sets a new franchise record FG, besting the club's previous mark of 58 yards (4 times). It also sets a new career long field goal, besting his previous long of 56 set last season. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) October 11, 2022

Butker rolled his ankle on a kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown in Sunday’s 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He returned to kick a 54-yard field goal and three extra points in the season-opening win.

Matt Amendola was brought in to replace Butker for two games before the Chiefs signed Wright.

