Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Matthew Wright’s 59-yard field goal sets a franchise record

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright (19) and holder Tommy Townsend (5) watch...
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright (19) and holder Tommy Townsend (5) watch Wright's 59-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have played five games this season, and four without their starting placekicker.

Monday night, Harrison Butker’s replacement, despite it being his second game in a Chiefs uniform, has moved into the franchise record books.

To close out the first half, Matthew Wright drilled a 59-yard field goal to narrow the Las Vegas Raiders lead over Kansas City to 20-10. The previous record sat at 58 yards, having been reached four times.

The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit, and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory Monday night.

The field goal also marked a personal best for Wright, extending his career-long three yards. He also missed a 41-yard attempt in the first quarter.

Butker rolled his ankle on a kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown in Sunday’s 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He returned to kick a 54-yard field goal and three extra points in the season-opening win.

Matt Amendola was brought in to replace Butker for two games before the Chiefs signed Wright.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las...
Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center, is congratulated by Andrew Wylie, left, and...
Behind Kelce’s 4 TDs, Chiefs hang on for 30-29 win over Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is congratulated by teammates wide receivers...
Gameday Blog: Chiefs down Raiders 30-29 in Monday night classic
Start with a winning team, add a game being broadcast before a nationwide audience, stir in an...
Chiefs fans amped for Monday Night Football Raiders match-up