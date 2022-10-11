Grandview Police Dept changes recruiting strategy as it struggles to fill officer positions

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department hopes sponsoring new recruits for academy training and education will help fill the department’s many vacant positions.

Around the state, there are more than 100 vacant officer positions statewide with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Area law enforcement agencies like GPD are also struggling to fill vacant officer positions, as the department is down nine officers right now, forcing them to readjust operations.

Grandview police are using some of their 2022-2023 budget to sponsor new recruits through the academy. Administration Sgt. Jacob Gross said the department is finding more success hiring because of that, rather than promoting or moving positions laterally within the department. The sponsorship pays for academy education and salary while they’re in the academy, which totals about $22,000 for each recruit.

Once in the department, new Grandview police officers typically make a salary around $42,000, according to the City of Grandview’s website.

Gross said they have hired six people through the process so far, and could see more coming in, but the number of applicants fluctuates throughout the year.

“It’s not a job that you do or a career that you do where you want to maybe get your feet wet and think about it. So, the people who come in, but especially the people coming in right now in this recruiting time, they’re really excited and they want to do the job,” he said. “They’re very passionate about doing it and wanting to get involved.”

Officer Diana Barreras applied around November last year, completed the academy in May, and has been on patrol since.

She says it’s exciting and thrilling that her work doesn’t feel like work because it’s something she loves. She’s a former college softball player and worked for FedEx as a delivery driver for 14 years. She’s changing her life and hopes to change others.

“Change to the community, but change to the program, changes to law enforcement. That’s what I want people to see is we’re changing within so people have a different persona of law enforcement,” she said.

She says for those thinking about doing this, take advantage of the opportunity and take a leap of faith to join the force..

