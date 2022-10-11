Aging & Style
FORECAST: Unseasonably warm again Tuesday

By Gary Amble
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will increase with clouds this evening but the threat for rain is likely to hold off until well after the Chiefs vs. Raiders game has been settled. Expect a 30 percent chance for passing showers overnight. That will be followed by another unseasonably warm day Tuesday, as area high temperatures return to the lower 80s. A cold front arrives late Tuesday night, firing showers and thunderstorms along the front. A strong storm or two possible. Cold air at higher elevation will make large hail the primary threat. A storm with gusty downdrafts cannot be ruled out, though. Some areas may see brief heavy rain but, with the extremely dry conditions, flooding does not appear to be a concern. Cooler air will follow, sending temperatures to more seasonal levels for the remainder of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

