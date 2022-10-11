FORECAST: Another unseasonable day near 80, but with storm activity on the way

A wet weather disturbance continues to track from the southwest across the Central Plains through the southern Missouri River Valley. Shower and storm activity is still on track for us Tuesday morning, but it’s expected to dissipate around lunchtime. Isolated strong storms, or even a severe weather threat, is not out of the picture. However, tornado or hail activity is extremely low. The most concerning will be the wind within the storms and after the fact.

Most of the shower and storm activity will remain to our southern and eastern counties, with the city metro being on the edge of the wet weather threat. By noon, storm activity should have dissipated and mainly clear-to-partly-cloudy skies will take over, along with gusty winds. Expect gusts between 25 and 35 miles per hour through the afternoon, with a sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour, all mainly out of the south/southwest.

A secondary front begins to enter from the northwest, and by overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, widespread showers are likely with a few very weak thunderstorms. A severe weather threat is unlikely---However, a Weather Alert will be in place due to the potential traffic hazard of wet, slick conditions and low visibility.

Temperatures will begin to drop back into the 60s during this time, and by the weekend, they will rebound into lower 70s. There will be one more dip in cold air into Monday, which will aid in dropping high temperatures to the 50s and morning low temperatures near freezing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.