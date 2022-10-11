Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen Sedgwick Co. deputy

FILE - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in...
FILE - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.(Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff to honor a fallen Sedgwick Co. deputy.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, she signed an executive order to demand all flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Friday, Oct. 14, in honor of fallen Sedgwick Co. Deputy Sidnee Carter.

Gov. Kelly noted that Carter graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in July 2022 and died in the line of duty on Friday, Oct. 7.

“Today, I’ve ordered flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter, who was known for her caring heart and ability to make people smile,” Kelly said. “I offer my condolences to Deputy Carter’s family as they grieve during this challenging time.”

Kelly indicated that Deputy Carter will be interred on Friday morning in Wichita.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A judge entered a not guilty plea Tuesday for a man charged with holding a woman against her...
Not guilty plea entered for Timothy Haslett Jr., who is charged in Excelsior Springs investigation
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas...
Attorney details legal process following Davante Adams incident
A judge entered a not guilty plea Tuesday for a man charged with holding a woman against her...
Not guilty plea entered for Timothy Haslett Jr., who is charged in Excelsior Springs investigation
Kansas City Kansas Police Department headquarters
Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD
UMKC ‘Early College Academy’ gives local high schoolers head start toward degree