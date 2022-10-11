Aging & Style
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Davante Adams will likely return to Arrowhead Stadium in the future. One Kansas City institution, though, apparently has seen enough of the Raiders wide receiver.

After making himself an enemy (at least more of an enemy than he was just by playing for the Raiders) of Kansas City fans by shoving a photographer to the ground after Monday night’s 30-29 Chiefs win over Las Vegas, Worlds of Fun has “permanently banned” Adams from the park.

Adams had a strong game Monday, with 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns. But he got tangled up with fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow on the game’s final play and took his frustrations out on a cameraman. He likely faces discipline from the NFL.

Adams later apologized on Twitter. That wasn’t good enough for the folks at Kansas City’s signature theme park, who have ensured that while Adams may come back to Kansas City, he won’t be having as much fun.

