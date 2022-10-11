Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after a woman says she escaped his basement while bound with duct-tape, a metal collar and latex lingerie.

Timothy Haslett is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When Haslett’s charges became public on the Missouri courts database, a narrative of the events surrounding the charges became available through court documents filed by the prosecutor in Clay County. Those court documents outline what led to the initial police investigation and the law enforcement lockdown at the property ever since.

Excelsior Springs officers responded at 7:47 a.m. last Friday morning (Oct. 7) to Don Shelton Boulevard after a woman showed up at the front door of a home wearing a trash bag, metal collar with a padlock and duct tape around her neck. The woman who found the victim called 911, and the victim said she had been held hostage at a nearby home since September.

The alleged victim told responding officers that a man named Timothy picked her up off of Prospect Avenue in Kansas City toward the beginning of September. Ever since then, he had kept her in a small room in his basement that he had built. While she was in the small room, she was restrained with handcuffs on her wrists and ankles, the court documents state.

The woman said she was able to get free and escape the basement while her captor took his child to school.

While in an ambulance on the way to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, the woman pointed to a home the ambulance drove by, saying that was where she had been held against her will. She pointed at a home that was later identified as belonging to Haslett.

The alleged victim told police Haslett had whipped her while she was restrained, and raped her frequently over the weeks she was held captive. The court documents note that medical crews found injuries on the woman’s back that were consistent with her description of the injuries.

Police set up near Haslett’s house and stopped his vehicle when he arrived back home. They took him into custody on an unrelated animal control violation, the court documents state. Haslett did not make any statements to investigators.

Serving a search warrant on the house, Excelsior Springs officers found a room in the basement consistent with what the alleged victim had told detectives. They also found multiple firearms in his home.

The court documents state Haslett had three active warrants for failure to appear out of Clay County, Cooper County and Liberty, MO.

