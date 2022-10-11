Chris Jones flagged for roughing the passer on strip sack. It didn’t go over well.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - During the second quarter of the Monday Night Football game, Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones made a game-changing play. Until it wasn’t.

With the Raiders driving and already leading 17-7, Jones sacked Derek Carr on third down, stripped the quarterback of the football and recovered it.

But NFL referee Carl Cheffers threw a penalty flag, calling a roughing the passer on Jones.

Instead of the Chiefs taking possession of the ball past midfield with a minute to go in the first half, the Raiders took the penalty and kicked a field goal to go increase their advantage to 20-7.

Take a look at the video below and some of the reactions on social media.

WTH IS HE SUPPOSED TO DO pic.twitter.com/23hSXtL65a — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 11, 2022

Angry Andy Reid after an atrocious roughing the passer call on Chris Jones. @KCTV5 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/6PtnrFnoK6 — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) October 11, 2022

Chris Jones gets called for roughing the passer and Andy Reid was not happy about it.#LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/lPzenksppa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 11, 2022

This is not football anymore. I know we have to protect the QB but Chris Jones was recovering a fumble. We have gotten ridiculous with this. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 11, 2022

Andy Reid didn't go into the tunnel, instead took off his mic stuff and called Carl Cheffers to him along the sideline. Reid let Cheffers have it. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) October 11, 2022

They want us to play like we playing in the pro bowl!! 😂😂😂 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 11, 2022

