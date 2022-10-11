Chris Jones flagged for roughing the passer on strip sack. It didn’t go over well.
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - During the second quarter of the Monday Night Football game, Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones made a game-changing play. Until it wasn’t.
With the Raiders driving and already leading 17-7, Jones sacked Derek Carr on third down, stripped the quarterback of the football and recovered it.
But NFL referee Carl Cheffers threw a penalty flag, calling a roughing the passer on Jones.
Instead of the Chiefs taking possession of the ball past midfield with a minute to go in the first half, the Raiders took the penalty and kicked a field goal to go increase their advantage to 20-7.
Take a look at the video below and some of the reactions on social media.
