Chris Jones flagged for roughing the passer on strip sack. It didn’t go over well.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - During the second quarter of the Monday Night Football game, Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones made a game-changing play. Until it wasn’t.

With the Raiders driving and already leading 17-7, Jones sacked Derek Carr on third down, stripped the quarterback of the football and recovered it.

But NFL referee Carl Cheffers threw a penalty flag, calling a roughing the passer on Jones.

Instead of the Chiefs taking possession of the ball past midfield with a minute to go in the first half, the Raiders took the penalty and kicked a field goal to go increase their advantage to 20-7.

Take a look at the video below and some of the reactions on social media.

