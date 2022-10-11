Chiefs fans amped for Monday Night Football Raiders matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Start with a winning team, add a game being broadcast before a nationwide audience, stir in an age-old rivalry, and you’ve got yourself a cocktail for an exciting Monday night.

“See the Red Kingdom,” said Chiefs Fan Tony Alvarez about what he wants those at home to experience. “See how proud we are of our boys out there and how well they play and how much of a family not only they are, but we are as a city.”

Alvarez joined his mom and his wife, making the game an only slightly belated birthday celebration. He turned 37 on Saturday.

Just a few parking spaces away, there was another birthday twice his number.

“I’m here to scratch off an item from my bucket list. I turned 75 on Saturday,” said Donna Voss, who came with her husband from Atlanta for their very first game. “I’m in seventh heaven.”

“She came all the way from Atlanta, Georgia, to be here with us and we’re just so excited to have her here,” said Shannen Merrick, Voss’ neice and goddaughter who got her the tickets.

It wasn’t just Chiefs fans on hand at Arrowhead. Cue the villain music for those wearing Raiders jerseys, mingling among the red and gold.

“It’s been 50 years since the Chiefs have done anything and now, all of a sudden, you guys are like thinking this is Kingdom. You’re not. You just had a couple good years. That’s it,” said Raiders fan Matt Bigil.

“They’re my son’s friends. They’re good people. They’re nice,” said Raymond Bermudez, the 30-year season ticket holder who invited them to tailgate with him.

“I love my people over here,” conceded Bigil. “Yes. I love my Chiefs fans that are right here. Only these ones right here. In this little group right here. That’s it. Anybody else? They can fly a kite.”

“We are Raider haters through and through,” replied Aaron Merrick back at the 75th birthday celebration. “And, I just got to say one thing: Chiefs are gonna kick some butt. Let’s go Chiefs!”

Now it’s time to rest up those record-setting loud lungs, because they have less than a week before they’ll be at it again.

