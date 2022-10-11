Burn ban in place for Independence through Thursday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Fire Department has put a burn ban in place that will last through Thursday morning.

The ban was put in place due to high winds.

The burn ban is effectively immediately and will remain in effect through 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

You can learn more about the city’s open burn policy by clicking here.

“Residents and visitors, thank you for being fire aware as you go about your daily activities to help keep our community safe,” the city said.

