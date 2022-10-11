Aging & Style
Bobby Witt, Jr. steps in for Bill Self as drum honoree for Chiefs game

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. attempts but cannot throw out Cleveland Guardians'...
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. attempts but cannot throw out Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias at first base after committing a fielding error during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you need a pinch-hitter, why not call on a baseball player?

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self had been scheduled to be the honoree for the pregame drum ceremony Monday evening but scheduling wouldn’t permit him to make it.

So star Royals rookie Bobby Witt, Jr. stepped up to the challenge and banged the drum before kickoff.

Watch the video below.

