Bobby Witt, Jr. steps in for Bill Self as drum honoree for Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you need a pinch-hitter, why not call on a baseball player?

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self had been scheduled to be the honoree for the pregame drum ceremony Monday evening but scheduling wouldn’t permit him to make it.

So star Royals rookie Bobby Witt, Jr. stepped up to the challenge and banged the drum before kickoff.

Watch the video below.

#Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. bangs the Arrowhead drum ahead of Kansas City's Monday Night Football game against the Raiders. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 @BwittJr pic.twitter.com/H3HZrbIsge — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) October 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.