Attorney details legal process following Davante Adams incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was caught on camera pushing a photographer near an Arrowhead Stadium tunnel after the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night.

“I don’t think he is going to get off with a thank you note and a signed football to the photographer, I don’t think it’s going to work that way,” Michael DiPasquale, a partner of DiPasquale Moore Law Firm, said.

DiPasquale said he was watching the Chiefs-Raiders game when he, along with the world, saw Raiders’ star wideout Davante Adams push down a photographer as he was walking to the tunnel after last night’s loss.

“You can’t just go push people over because you are mad at them, that’s not how it works,” DiPasquale said.

Police said the photographer went to the hospital and then contacted law enforcement; the assault unit is investigating this incident.

DiPasquale said his team currently has a lawsuit pending and set to go to trial in April involving a New York Red Bulls player.

“In anger after a game, kicked the ball at full speed into the stands and severely injured a client of ours. So, I’ve seen this unfortunately play out in this city before obviously in another sport,” DiPasquale said.

Authorities relayed the photographer’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

DiPasquale stated he believes there are three next steps: the NFLadministrative action and a possible criminal or civil case, for assault or battery.

“Intent to injure would be an element you would look at on assault, but the battery side in Missouri would not require that Davante intended to injure him, it would be that he actually made contact with him which led to an injury,” he said.

Adams has since apologized publicly but legal experts say they believe there will be major punishments for this.

