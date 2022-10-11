After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?

MISSION, Ks. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project.

“We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has lived in the area for 50 years, said. “They took down the building years ago and it sat there and grew weeds. Sad. It should’ve been taken care of years ago.”

The site was previously home to the Mission Mall before it was demolished in 2006, but over the years, it’s partially unfinished with redevelopment plans continuously stalled. The developer, Aryea Realty LLC, submitted a request for a new redevelopment agreement back in February. This new plan for the mixed-use space adds apartment units and shrinks the size of the retail space proposed in a previous plan.

First, this will go before the Planning Commission one week from today, on next Tuesday. They’re expected to forward a recommendation to the City Council. From there, the Council could vote to approve the entire package on Nov. 21st, including a tax increment financing project plan and a community improvement district ordinance, along with the Planning Commission’s revised preliminary development plan.

If the Council approves it, City Administrator Laura Smith says construction could begin as soon as the second quarter of next year. Smith has been with the city for over 17 years. She said patience is running thin.

“There’s community fatigue. I would say there’s fatigue on the part of the city’s Council and staff, and there’s quite honestly fatigue on the part of the developer as well,” she said “I think everybody’s ultimate objective is to get a project built and developed on that site.”

KCTV5 will continue to follow this project and bring you the latest.

