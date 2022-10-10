Aging & Style
Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis

A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in south St. Louis on Monday. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in south St. Louis on Monday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway when he shot himself in the head before 12:30 p.m. Police say the boy was inside the parked car with his mother when he found an unsecured gun between the driver’s seat and the center counsel.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The child’s father was taken into custody after he said he owned the gun and left it unsecure, police say.

A News 4 crew in the area where the shooting was reported said there was a police scene in an AutoZone parking lot.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

